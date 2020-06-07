Thomas A. Wise
1945 - 2020
Thomas A. Wise

Thomas A. Wise, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on June 1, 2020. Born in 1945, Tom grew up in Maumee, Ohio. His love of cars led him to his first job as a mechanic. He moved into heavy equipment and retired from local 18 Operating Engineers. In retirement he enjoyed working on classic cars and going to car shows. He was able to spend several years as a snowbird in Florida to escape the Ohio winters. Due to the current social crisis a private service will be held later.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
