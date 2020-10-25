1/1
Thomas A. "Tom" Wiseman
1944 - 2020
Thomas A. "Tom" Wiseman

Thomas A. "Tom" Wiseman, age 76, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born on July 18, 1944, to Don and Doris Wiseman in Toledo. He was a graduate of Port Clinton High School in 1962. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. He attended the University of Toledo and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business. Tom worked at Jeep for over 25 years before retiring. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife and also time at St. Maarten. Tom often took his family on yearly camping trips around the U.S.; something his children always looked forward to. He collected knives, watches and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Detroit Lions. Tom liked cooking and had a great sense of humor. His smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Susan Wiseman; children, Mark (Darlene) Wiseman, Kelley Foster and Eric (Sunday) Wiseman; grandchildren, Colin, Valerie, Pierce, Ethan, Sayge, Zach; great-granddaughter, Winter; sisters, Sue (Harold) Grafe and Sherry (Jim) Briggs; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Dattoli Cancer Center, Sarasota, Florida (www.dattoli.com).

Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
