Thomas Adrian LaJeunesse
1944 - 2020
Thomas Adrian LaJeunesse

03/17/1944 - 11/27/2020

Thomas Adrian LaJeunesse passed away suddenly but was surrounded by his family on November 27, 2020. Tom was born on March 17, 1944 to Dolphus and Eleanor (Dalton) LaJeunesse. He graduated from Macomber High School in Toledo and worked for many years in the tool and die industry before retiring in 2004. He had many hobbies over the years; auto racing, fishing, woodworking, and model airplanes just to name a few. If it involved moving parts or building something from scratch you could bet he had taken it apart or knew how to build it. Also an avid motorcyclist, you could find him and the love of his life, Deb out on their Harley whenever the weather would allow and in between his grandkids sporting events. He was always happiest when he was with his family.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe and Tim; and sisters, Nor, Janet, and Judy. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; sister, Ellen (Jerry) King; son, Mike (Tiffeny) Hider; daughters, Adrienne (Brad) Navarre and Kristin (Mike) Balazs; grandchildren, Alexis and Aubrey Hider, Shelby and Autumn Navarre, and Kaitlyn and Dylan Balazs.

Visitors will be received at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, at 5055 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 on Saturday December 12th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a short service to follow. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.lung.org. For those unable to attend the funeral services in person for Tom, you may watch it at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/83430669

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
DEC
12
Service
Urbanski Funeral Home
