Thomas Albert Blair
Thomas "Tom" Albert Blair, age 76, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1944 to Orville and Katherine (Harrison) Blair in Toledo, Ohio.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca; son, Tom Blair; daughters, Deborah Short and Karen (Mark) Jasinski; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces, Cheryl, Barbara and Dianna. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty.
The family would like to thank special friends, Roger and Diann Sweet, and the staff of the I.C.C. at St. Luke's Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
GO STEELERS!
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020