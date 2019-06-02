Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
CrossPoint Community Church
4212 Onondaga Ave.
Toledo, OH
Thomas Andrew Meyers


1941 - 2019
Thomas Andrew Meyers

Thomas Andrew Meyers, 77, of Toledo's Point Place Community passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. Thomas was born on November 28, 1941 in Toledo to Andrew and Alice (Knott) Meyers. At age 19 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country in Vietnam. After the war he returned to Toledo and was employed by the Chrysler Toledo Machining Plant for over 30 years. Thomas was active in UAW 1435 holding the positions of Vice President and President of the Retirees Union. Tom was involved with the Boy Scouts as a pack leader. An avid golfer, he was the President of Bay View Retirees Golf Course. Tom was a devoted member of CrossPoint Community Church, and loved his position of passing out bulletins every Sunday morning with a smile. Tom will be remembered most for his stories, jokes, caring nature towards those around him and his love for his family.

On June 6, 1964 Tom married Fran and went on to raise two children. After retirement they travelled extensively, visiting all 50 states as well as many international destinations. Spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was his greatest joy in life.

Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years, Frances Meyers; son, Thomas (Stacey) Meyers; daughter, Connie (Steve) McDonald; grandchildren, Kori (Brandon) Harley and Justin (Danielle) Algarin; great-grandchildren, Riley, Michael and Charlotte; and brother, Ralph Meyers. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Camrock and Howard Fischer; sister, Rebecca Alford; and great-granddaughter, Emma Harley.

A Memorial Service for Tom will be held June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at CrossPoint Community Church, 4212 Onondaga Ave. Toledo, Ohio. Memorial donations may be given to CrossPoint Community Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 16, 2019
