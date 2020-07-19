1/2
Thomas Arthur Cone
1952 - 2020
4/16/1952 - 7/14/2020

Thomas Arthur Cone, "Tom", passed away unexpectedly the morning of July 14th 2020. He is survived by his loving daughter, Amanda Cone; his sister, Marcia Taylor (Denny); niece, Brooke Taylor and nephew, Chad Taylor. Preceded in death by his father, John P. Cone and mother, Jean S. Cone.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of Sylvania High School and raised his family in Sylvania. Tom was an avid fisherman in his youth, a passionate boater and loved watching NASCAR races. He spent the last 19 years working for Lowe's Home Improvement on Central Avenue where he made lasting friendships and customer relationships with people he loved to be around. Tom woke up everyday looking forward to seeing all of his friends at work.

Tom would always say that he was a very simple man. However, his love for his daughter, Amanda, was extraordinary. She was the love of his life and the center of his world. Tom would send Amanda a text every single morning saying "good morning kid". He was incredibly proud of Amanda's accomplishments and would brag about her to anyone that would listen.

Services will be private. Arrangements were provided by Walker Funeral Homes. Those wishing to make donations are asked to consider the American Heart Association or the Beach House Family Shelter in Toledo.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
July 17, 2020
Tommy Two Tone, I will miss your smile and sence of humor. You made my day better everytime we talked. You were at the Lumber register the very first day I started at Lowe's 1614 as a new mom in a strange place, you made that day a great one and even Would hold my boy at Cashier meetings making that store feel like family. RIH SWEET MAN this store will never be the same.
Audra kozen
Coworker
