Tommy Two Tone, I will miss your smile and sence of humor. You made my day better everytime we talked. You were at the Lumber register the very first day I started at Lowe's 1614 as a new mom in a strange place, you made that day a great one and even Would hold my boy at Cashier meetings making that store feel like family. RIH SWEET MAN this store will never be the same.

Audra kozen

Coworker