|
|
Thomas B. Dever
Thomas B. Dever, age 68, of Toledo, passed away on September 20, 2019. Tom was born on June 25, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Thomas (Tim) and Elaine Dever. Tom was a 1969 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was also a graduate of the University of Toledo for both his Bachelors' and Masters' degrees in Education. Tom worked for AT&T in several functions and locations throughout his long, 35 year career, working in Toledo, Cincinnati and Ann Arbor. Tom travelled extensively around the world and across the United States throughout his life and cherished the times he was able to be with both family and friends on those trips. Tom was all about having a good time and always made the most of life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jim Turner. He is survived by his loving family: sister, Pat Turner; brothers, Dan (Kathy) and Tim (Chris) and nieces and nephews, Tim, Kara, Jenny, Rory, Tom and Jack and also by five grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is also survived by his second family, Mike and Chris Przybylek and his three Godsons, Travis, Cory and Troy.
Friends are invited to join in Tom's Life Celebration on Thursday, September 26th from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43613. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 27th followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623. Interment will be private. Donations can be made in Tom's name to Christ the King Church.
Online condolences may be sent to Tom's family at www.ansberg-west.com
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019