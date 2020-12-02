Thomas Bollinger
02/17/1934 - 12/01/2020
On December 1, 2020, Thomas Bollinger passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. Thomas was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 17, 1934. At age 16, Tom began working at Pilliod Cabinet Company after school and on Saturdays. After graduation from Swanton High School in 1951, Thomas continued working part-time while commuting to Bowling Green State University for two years. He was a dedicated employee for the Pilliod family for fifty years until retirement in 1990.
Thomas married Bonnie Myers in 1956. They built their home on Lathrop Road where they raised their children and lived their entire married life of 64 years. Tom is survived by his wife, Bonnie; and their children, Jan (Dennis) Reimer, Patty Reay, Sandy (Allen) Davis, and Kent (Sue) Bollinger. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kevin (Maria) Sullivan, Kimberly (Van) Reay Santos, Courtney Reay, and Chelsea and Josh Bollinger. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Florence and son-in-law, Robert Reay. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and an awesome dad.
To honor Tom's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, a gift to Heartland Hospice, 10220 Waterville Street, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, 419.841.2422. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.