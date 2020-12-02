1/1
Thomas Bollinger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Bollinger

02/17/1934 - 12/01/2020

On December 1, 2020, Thomas Bollinger passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. Thomas was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 17, 1934. At age 16, Tom began working at Pilliod Cabinet Company after school and on Saturdays. After graduation from Swanton High School in 1951, Thomas continued working part-time while commuting to Bowling Green State University for two years. He was a dedicated employee for the Pilliod family for fifty years until retirement in 1990.

Thomas married Bonnie Myers in 1956. They built their home on Lathrop Road where they raised their children and lived their entire married life of 64 years. Tom is survived by his wife, Bonnie; and their children, Jan (Dennis) Reimer, Patty Reay, Sandy (Allen) Davis, and Kent (Sue) Bollinger. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Kevin (Maria) Sullivan, Kimberly (Van) Reay Santos, Courtney Reay, and Chelsea and Josh Bollinger. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Florence and son-in-law, Robert Reay. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and an awesome dad.

To honor Tom's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, a gift to Heartland Hospice, 10220 Waterville Street, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home, 419.841.2422. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved