Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
1967 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" C. Duke

Thomas "Tom" Duke, 52, of Holland, Ohio, died Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born August 9, 1967, in Pontiac, Michigan, he was the son of Corbly E. and Linda E. (Early) Duke. a 1985 graduate of Swanton High School, he then served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married Dawn M. Navarre on September 20, 2017. Tom was employed by North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta, Ohio. He enjoyed his dogs, playing Keno and being at home with his family.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dawn; daughter, Dakota (Sean Scanlon) Kraus; bonus children, Christopher Warren, Ashley (Chad) Houtz and Heather (Nick Dunlap) Kraus; brother, Corbly Duke, Jr., grandchildren, Riley Kraus and Hazel Houtz; bonus mother, Beverly Herzig; bonus sister, Amy (Roger) Cordray. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Chuck Duke.

A gathering will be held from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where military honors will follow at 3:00 pm.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
