Thomas C. Gibney PhD
11/26/1927 - 05/27/2020
Thomas C. Gibney, PhD, age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Swan Creek. The son of Thomas and Elfie, he was born November 26, 1927 in Iowa. Dr. Gibney taught mathematics and held administrative positions for 47 years in public schools, colleges and universities in Iowa, Illinois and Ohio. He maintained a balance among his teaching, publishing, university governance and administrative responsibilities during his 36 years at the University of Toledo. He directed and was a staff member of several U.S. Office of Education, National Science Foundation and State of Ohio projects involving metric education, probability and statistics, problem solving and the use of hand calculators in grades K-12. Much of his time was spent teaching and observing prospective elementary and secondary mathematics teachers and providing in service sessions for teachers.
Dr. Gibney chaired the University of Toledo Faculty Senate in 1980-81. In 1982, he received the University of Toledo Outstanding Teacher Award and in 1984-85, the NSF-NASA-NSTA-UT Honors Teacher Award. In 1995, he was awarded the Christofferson-Fawcett Award for Inspiration and Devotion to Education in Mathematics by the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics. After retirement, he served on the board and as treasurer of the University of Toledo Retirees Association. Dr. Gibney would like to be remembered as an effective teacher and student advisor who always took the necessary time to help students.
Along with his professional activities, Dr. Gibney coached Little League baseball with the Gesu Pee Wees from 1965-1970 and the Old Orchard Pee Wees and Willie Mays teams from 1971-1983. He and his colleagues from the University of Toledo also enjoyed their many years of owning and operating Thackeray's Books in the old Westgate shopping center.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Tom will be sadly missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ellen Jane; son, Tom; grandson, Connor; sister-in-law, Mary Jane of Norway, IA; sister, Rosemary of Adkins, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ed.
A funeral mass was held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Gesu Catholic Church. Interment was at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Thomas and Ellen Gibney College of Education Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo Foundation, 4510 Dorr St. MS#820 Toledo, OH 43615-4040 or Gesu Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd Toledo, OH 43607. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.