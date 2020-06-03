(News story) Thomas C. Gibney, 92, whose reach extended beyond the University of Toledo students he taught and advised, through his role as the education college's curriculum and instruction director and as chairman of the faculty senate, died May 27 at Ohio Living Swan Creek.
He dealt with several health problems the last month, unrelated to coronavirus, his son, Tom Gibney, said.
Mr. Gibney was a UT professor emeritus of elementary and early childhood education. He lived on Drummond Road, 1½ blocks from campus and often walked to work.
He arrived at the university in 1964 and was a 1982 recipient of the outstanding teacher award. He retired in 1991, continuing to teach for several years afterward.
"Everybody remarked about what a kind person he was," his son said. "He was interested in his students and the qualities that make a good teacher."
He knew the field of elementary mathematics, and he knew how to teach would-be teachers how to teach elementary math, said Edward Nussel, a former associate dean and retired education professor.
"He was certainly a leader in this community in the development of mathematics education," Mr. Nussel said.
Mr. Gibney also was a key leader in the college of education as head of its largest division under then-dean George "Ed" Dixon, Mr. Nussel said.
"I would call Tom a very thoughtful and understanding guy," Mr. Nussel said.
Active in the UT faculty senate, Mr. Gibney was elected its chairman for the 1980-81 academic year. He also was named the senate's first representative to UT's board of trustees.
In a 1983 letter to The Blade Readers' Forum, he wrote about the nation's severe shortage of mathematics teachers with a list of do's and don't's to address the problem - and improve math knowledge overall. He noted, "Students who have prepared themselves as mathematics teachers have gone into business and engineering colleges because of the low starting salary of mathematics teachers."
He was born Nov. 26, 1927, to Elfie and Thomas Gibney and grew up on a farm near Norway, Iowa. He played baseball on Norway High School's championship team.
Afterward, he attended the University of Northern Iowa, from which he received bachelor's and master's degree. He received his doctorate from the University of Iowa, where he was a mathematics supervisor. He was an Army counter intelligence special agent assigned to Washington.
He taught math and became a high school principal in Belle Plaine, Iowa, and was mathematics coordinator for Highland Park, Ill., Schools.
He coached youth baseball in Toledo for nearly 20 years, before and after his son's playing days.
Mr. Gibney and his wife were among UT-affiliated investors in Thackeray's Books, a mainstay for 22 years in the Westgate Village Shopping Center.
His sister, Rosemary Trimble, died May 30.
Surviving are his wife, the former Ellen Dunleavy, whom he married May 31, 1956; son, Tom Gibney, and a grandson.
Funeral services were Saturday at Gesu Church, where he was a member. Arrangements were by Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Thomas and Ellen Gibney college of education scholarship fund at the UT Foundation or Gesu Church.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 3, 2020.