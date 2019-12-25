|
|
Thomas C. Herzig
Thomas C. Herzig, age 79, of Sandusky, Ohio, formerly of Edgewater, Florida, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 21, 2019 at Concord Care Center of Sandusky. He was born July 9, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to Harvey H. and Evelyn (King) Herzig. Tom was a 1958 graduate of Whitmer High School and owned several local businesses including Sandusky Lumber.
Tom enjoyed boating and fishing as well as jogging and weight lifting. He had a love for food, especially breakfast! He will be remembered for his desire to help others and for his love of animals.
He is survived by his wife, Angellan; his sister, Barbara Gorsha; his three children, Michael (Arleta), Daniel (Amy) and Holly Foster (Daniel); 7 grandchildren; 2 stepsons; 1 step-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James and brother-in-law, Russel Gorsha.
Services for Tom will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631) Online expressions of sympathy may be made at
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019