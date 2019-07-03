(News story) TEMPERANCE - Thomas C. Kwiatkowski, whose willingness to help became a hallmark of his 27-year career as a Toledo firefighter, died Sunday in University Hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He was 72.



He had an aneurysm of his mesenteric artery, his wife, Pat Kwiatkowski, said. The couple were on Clark Lake, south of Jackson, Mich, where they had a summer place, when he became ill.



Mr. Kwiatkowski retired from the Toledo fire force in 2001.



"It was dangerous work," his wife said. He largely kept the dangers he faced and the tragedies he witnessed to himself.



"He enjoyed helping people, and it was rewarding," his wife said. "As opposed to a lot of other occupations, he felt at the end of the day, it was an accomplishment.



"He was a simple person with a lot of principle," his wife said.



Much of his career was at two fire houses - Station No. 17, at Detroit and Nesselwood avenues when he started, and Station No. 13 in East Toledo.



"I would describe him as an old-school, tough fireman," said Jim Graven, a retired Toledo fire lieutenant and mayor since January, 2018, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio. "He did the job and was fun to be around when it was our day off."



He was born Oct. 19, 1946, to Juanita and Charles Kwiatkowski. He was a wrestler at Whitmer High School, of which he was a 1964 graduate, and at the University of Toledo.



He was a veteran of the Army Reserve. After his service, a good friend spoke with him about becoming a firefighter. He found that career prospect appealing.



"He was an outdoor kind of guy. He was a physical guy," his wife said. "He was always a strong guy."



Off duty, he had several rental properties in Toledo.



He liked to fish on Lake Erie and had a vegetable garden every year. Magdalena's Mexican Restaurant and Carmel's were favorite spots to have a margarita with friends.



Surviving are his wife, Pat Kwiatkowski, whom he married Jan. 17, 1981; daughters, Michele Plenzler, Tonya Kwiatkowski, and Kim Cousino; mother, Juanita Kwiatkowski; sister, Marsha Samberg; brother, Michael Kwiatkowski, and five grandchildren.



Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Clement Church in Toledo, where the body will be after 9 a.m. Arrangements are by Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance.



The family suggests tributes to a .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019