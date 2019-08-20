|
Thomas C. LaPointe
Thomas C. LaPointe, 63, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 18, 2019, at home. He was born March 23, 1956, in Toledo. Tom was retired with 30 years from CSX. His interests included airplanes, history and the Indians.
Tom is survived by his wife, Georgie; mother, Billie Jean LaPointe; children, Shannon (David) Vail, Nicholas (Christina) LaPointe and Angela (Michael) Stover; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ellis LaPointe and brother, Edward LaPointe.
Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon is assisting the family. Services will be private at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019