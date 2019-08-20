Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas LaPointe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. LaPointe


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. LaPointe Obituary
Thomas C. LaPointe

Thomas C. LaPointe, 63, died unexpectedly Sunday, August 18, 2019, at home. He was born March 23, 1956, in Toledo. Tom was retired with 30 years from CSX. His interests included airplanes, history and the Indians.

Tom is survived by his wife, Georgie; mother, Billie Jean LaPointe; children, Shannon (David) Vail, Nicholas (Christina) LaPointe and Angela (Michael) Stover; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ellis LaPointe and brother, Edward LaPointe.

Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon is assisting the family. Services will be private at a later date.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now