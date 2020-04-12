|
|
Thomas C. McCormick
On the evening of April 8, 2020, Thomas C. McCormick peacefully passed away in Southern Pines, NC. Tom, as he was known to his friends, lived a very fulfilled life. He was born on September 13, 1932 in Toledo, OH to Timothy and Constance McCormick. He was the last surviving of their four children.
He spent his youth in Toledo and attended Libbey High School where he captained the golf team for three years. He joined the Air Force in 1950 after graduation and served overseas in French Morocco. He was discharged in 1954. After service, he attended the University of Toledo and graduated after four years. While at college he worked nights on the C&O Railroad to help pay his college expenses and captained the golf team for three years.
Upon graduation, he joined the Toledo Fire Department and served for three years. During this period, he also worked as a salesman for a construction company. The knowledge of construction would later aide his career.
He met and married his soulmate Maryann in 1962 and they shared 48 years together before her passing in 2011. In 1963 he joined Owens Corning Fiberglas in the Cincinnati office. He quickly moved into management. During his 30-year career with OCF he earned 13 President's Club honors. These distinguished awards were a special recognition given to the top performing managers of OCF. Tom was a mentor to many of his salesman who went on to fulfill successful careers themselves. Tom and family accepted transfers 14 times to various locations throughout the country.
Tom and Maryann retired in 1993 to the Pinehurst, NC area where they made many close friends.
An avid golfer, Tom won the Club Championship at Walden Country Club in 1979 and among other unique experiences on the golf course, he once predicted and described a hole in one before even teeing the ball up. In total, he had 6 hole in ones.
Tom is survived by his son, Michael and Michael's wife Heather; along with his 3 grandsons: Connor, Ian, and Brayden, all of Hershey, PA. Also a daughter, Michele; and a granddaughter, Kelsey. Tom was a loving husband and a doting father and will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Health Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst is assisting the family.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020