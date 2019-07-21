Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Thomas C. Rex


1952 - 2019
Thomas C. Rex Obituary
Thomas C. Rex

Thomas C. Rex age 66 of Toledo passed away suddenly on June 20 at home. A son of Claron and Ruth Rex, Tom graduated from Maumee High School and obtained Bachelor and Masters Degrees from Ashland College and The State University of New York (Buffalo). He was employed many years at Hunt Wesson Foods and Jalapenos Bar in Toledo. Tom was well known and enjoyed participating in Toledo Area Billiards Circles and tournaments.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Steven (Elizabeth) Lofgren; brother David (Andrea) Rex; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will take place Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 pm at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
