Thomas C. Sanderson
Thomas C. Sanderson of Perrysburg, age 81, died on August 29, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, on September 10, 1937, to Myron and Lela Sanderson. Tom was raised in Sylvania, OH and was a 1955 graduate of Burnham High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1958 and was a plane captain on a Grumman Albatross in Argentia, Newfoundland. In June 1959, Tom married Judith L. Dunn, who survives. They have three children, Thomas M., Susan L. and Derek J. (Carrie) Sanderson, all of Perrysburg. Tom worked for Owens Illinois, Inc. for 33 years, retiring in 1992. After retirement, Tom and Judy spent many years at their cottage on Manistique Lake in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Tom was an avid fisherman taking many trips with his fishing buddies.
Tom is survived by brothers, Ned A. (Betty), Jay M. (Claudia); his children; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; a niece and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, a niece and nephew.
A celebration of life will be held on September 15, 2019, from 1 to 4 PM at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019