In loving memory of
Reverend Thomas C. Shepler
“Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory” Psalm 73:23-24.
SW1 - It has been one year since the Lord called you Home. The pain of missing you remains strong for our children, grandchildren, and your siblings (Jim/Judy Shepler, Jackie/Joe Brown, Ed/Allison Shepler). As for me, the grief deep within my soul continues to be unbearable and I am no longer complete without you. Day by day I wait in eager anticipation to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face-to-face and be reunited with you for eternity.
With never-ending love and devotion - SW2
As published in The Blade
Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020