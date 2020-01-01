Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Shepler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Shepler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Shepler In Memoriam
In loving memory of
Reverend Thomas C. Shepler
“Yet I am always with you; you hold me by my right hand. You guide me with your counsel, and afterward you will take me into glory” Psalm 73:23-24.
SW1 - It has been one year since the Lord called you Home. The pain of missing you remains strong for our children, grandchildren, and your siblings (Jim/Judy Shepler, Jackie/Joe Brown, Ed/Allison Shepler). As for me, the grief deep within my soul continues to be unbearable and I am no longer complete without you. Day by day I wait in eager anticipation to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face-to-face and be reunited with you for eternity.
With never-ending love and devotion - SW2
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -