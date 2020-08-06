Thomas Chapman Husman, Jr.



Thomas Chapman Husman, Jr., died peacefully on August 2, 2020, at age 51, with family and longtime friends by his side. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 18, 1969. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas, Sr. and his brother, Nathan Russell Husman.



He is survived by his mother, Francean Russell Gospodarek and his wife of 6 months Ana Maria. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and many treasured friends. Tommy graduated from Sylvania Northview High School, Sylvania, Ohio and received his BA of Liberal Arts from California State University, Hayward in 1994. After graduating he began working in the music industry with various musicians, bands and entertainers. His most notable band was Pearl Jam/Eddie Vedder with whom he worked for many years as their merchandising manager. He was fortunate to travel all over the world, meet so many people and learn about so many different cultures. Because of his kind, generous and compassionate character, people were drawn to him. He had friends all over the world.



The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the very attentive nurses Brooke and Emma in the Vanderbilt Palliative Care Unit and Tommy's oncologist Dr. Das whom he admired dearly. There will be no visitation and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in Toledo, Ohio. Tommy loved his wife very much and wanted her to thrive in America. They were in the immigration process, but unfortunately with the current health issue and immigration strictness, it was delayed. Tommy would still want her to have her best life. That being said, a GoFundMe account has been set up in her name Ana Maria Husman.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store