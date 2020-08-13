1/
Dr. Thomas Charles Black
1946 - 2020
Dr. Thomas Charles Black, 74, passed away July 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born February 21 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Dr. George D. and Betty Black. Dr. Black attended Denison University and was a 1973 graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in veterinary medicine. He practiced veterinary medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana before moving to Tryon, North Carolina in the late 70s where he had an equine practice until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Black; sister, Chris Wade (Tim) of Bowling Green, Ohio; children, Ashley Black, Charles Black, Meredith Little (David).

Due to COVID 19, no services were held. Memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society, P.O. Box 985 Columbus, NC 28722.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
