Thomas Charles Kwiatkowski



Thomas Kwiatkowski, 72, of Temperance, Michigan, passed away on June 30th, 2019. He was born at Riverside Hospital to Charles and Juanita Kwiatkowski. Tom graduated from Whitmer High School in 1964. He served his Country in the US Army Reserves and was a firefighter for the City of Toledo for over 27 years where he mostly worked at stations 17 and 13.



Tom was athletic and played many sports throughout his life. Most notably, he was a wrestler at Whitmer and the University of Toledo and loved bowling and other sports later in life. He enjoyed gardening in his backyard and fishing on Lake Erie. He loved spending his summers at Clarklake, MI on the boat with family and friends and winters at Fort Meyer Beach, FL. You could always catch up on sports and old memories with Tom over a margarita at one of his favorite local Mexican restaurants.



He was preceded in death by his father, Charles and sister, Mary Ellen and is survived by his wife, Pat Kwiatkowski; three daughters and five grandchildren, Michele (Steve) Plenzler, sons, Joshua (25), Nathan (22), and daughter, Olivia (20) reside in Hilton Head, SC, Tonya Kwiatkowski resides in Cincinnati, and Kim (Randy) Cousino, sons, Owen (4) and Porter (2) reside in Grand Rapids, MI. He is also survived by his mother, Juanita Kwiatkowski; sister Marsha (Michael) Samberg, and his brother, Michael, all of whom reside in Toledo, OH.



Friends and family can pay their respects on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) in Temperance, MI.



A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd where he will lie in state at 9:00am with mass starting at 10:00 am at St. Clement Catholic Church in Toledo, located at 3030 Tremainsville Rd.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019