Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Wauseon, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Wauseon, OH
Thomas Charles Yackee


1929 - 2019
Thomas Charles Yackee Obituary
Thomas Charles Yackee

Thomas Charles Yackee, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 17, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 13, 1929 in Wauseon to the late Julius Frederick and Helen Henrietta (Stiriz) Yackee. He attended Wauseon High School and served honorably in the Marine Corp. from 1946 until 1949 and the Marine Corp. Reserve from 1949 until 1951. He married Frances Leona Grisier on October 04, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2010. Tom was a lifelong farmer until his passing and a Tool and Die Journeyman, retiring from ACCOBabcock (American Chain and Cable) after 44 years of service. Tom was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, where he was baptised, confirmed, and married.

Surviving Tom are his children, Cecilia (Steve) Nartker, of Napoleon, Ohio, Pete (Liz) Yackee, of Wauseon, Ohio, Rex (Liz Taylor) Yackee, Ennis, Texas and Tim (Grace) Yackee, of Perrysburg, Ohio; son-in-law, Shawn O'Neil, of Wauseon, Ohio. Tom and Frances loved their numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grand-daughter. Brother, Jarol (Carolyn) Yackee, of Wauseon, Ohio. Sister, Carol (Bob) Roth, of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Teresa "Terri" O'Neil; grand-daughter, Rachel Yackee; sister, Jane Oberhaus and a brother, Bill Yackee.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Yackee family 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Chruch, Wauseon, Ohio. Rev. Roger Marlow will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Fellowship luncheon will follow the interment in Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio or CHP Hospice (Angel Foundation). Online condolences may be given at:

www.grisierfh.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
