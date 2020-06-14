Thomas Cornell Walbridge



Thomas Cornell Walbridge, died peacefully in Chagrin Falls, Ohio on June 8, 2020.



Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Fraser Walbridge, to whom he was married these past 68 years. Tom is also survived by his three children, Thomas Walbridge, Jr. (Betsy Carl) - Traverse City, James Walbridge (Beverly Epstien) - San Francisco, and Susan Blake (Bruce Blake) - Chagrin Falls; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Chapman, Dr. Thomas Walbridge, Amanda Walbridge, Peter Walbridge, Malcolm Blake, Cornell Blake, and Carney Blake; as well as two great grandchildren. Tom was very proud of each and every one of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tom's siblings, Nancy Walbridge Brown and John Mott Walbridge preceded him in death.



Tom, son of Ebenezer "Cornell" and Marvel Fanny Walbridge, was born in Kokomo, Indiana on August 29, 1929. Tom attended Ottawa Hills High School in Ottawa Hills, Ohio where he was both the president of his class and the captain of the football team. During the Korean War, Tom served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant, jg on the Aircraft Carriers the Wasp and the Bennington. Tom graduated from Colgate University ('51) where he was a member of the DKE fraternity.



Tom was very proud to have worked for the same company Libby-Owens-Ford and subsequently Pilkington for 40 years. He was located in Chicago, Detroit, and Toledo. After a long career in sales, he ended up being promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and was appointed to the Board of Directors. He said his success with LOF was the result of his hard work and integrity. He loved his customers and had long term relationships with many of them.



Tom and Peg retired in Naples, Florida where they enjoyed the beach and warm weather. Tom and Peg also had a cabin on the Manistee River in Northern Michigan that was one of his pride and joys. He spent much of his retirement working on it, building a second cabin, trout fishing and just enjoying watching the river flow by.



Tom made friends wherever he went and often said that he never met a stranger, only people who he did not know yet.



Tom loved fly fishing, golf, tennis, and squash among other activities.



There will not be a formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store