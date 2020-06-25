Thomas Cornell Walbridge
1929 - 2020
(News story) Thomas Cornell Walbridge, who was a successful sales executive with the Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. and became a vice president and director of the glassmaker, died June 8 at a retirement community in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was 90.

He'd had two strokes and other health problems, his son, Thomas Walbridge, Jr., said.

Mr. Walbridge and his wife, Peg, formerly of the Hamlet in Perrysburg Township, retired to Naples, Fla., but moved to Chagrin Falls to be near their daughter, Susan Blake.

Mr. Walbridge retired about 25 years ago from what had become Pilkington PLC. His father, E. Cornell Walbridge, was a manager of distributor sales for L-O-F.

During his college years, Mr. Walbridge worked for L-O-F factories in Rossford, according to a 1955 company news release announcing his appointment as distributor sales representative in the Chicago regional office. By then, he'd also worked at an L-O-F plant in Charleston, W.Va., and in the firm's Toledo executive offices.

"He went into sales, and he was a sales guy forever," his son said. "He built very strong relationships with his customers.

"It was a time when there was a partnership between customers and suppliers. He was good at that," his son said. General Motors was among his, and the company's, leading customers.

Mr. Walbridge in 1959 became regional automotive replacement glass manager in Chicago. A transfer to Detroit followed in 1964, and he was promoted to manager of automotive glass sales in 1967.

He returned to Toledo and L-O-F headquarters in the late 1970s. He was named vice president of automotive original equipment sales in 1980. Within two years, he was vice president of automotive original equipment manufacturer sales and marketing for L-O-F Glass. He was promoted to group vice president of the automotive glass products group in 1984. He'd also been a company director.

"He worked hard and worked with integrity," his son said. "Toward the end, he rose in the ranks quickly.

"He was genuine. He was sincere," his son said. "When people talked to him, they knew he was interested in their wellbeing and what was going on. He made people feel good about themselves."

He worked well with colleagues from British glassmaker Pilkington PLC, which bought L-O-F in 1986, and with business associates from Asia. Still, "he was passionate about buying American," his son said.

He was born Aug. 29, 1929, in Kokomo, Ind., to Marvel Fanny and Ebenzer Cornell Walbridge. His grandfather, Ebenezer F. Walbridge, came to Toledo in 1878 from Yonkers, N.Y., and became a partner of Horace Walbridge - for which Walbridge Park was named - in the firm, H.S. Walbridge & Co.

The glassmaker transferred his father back to Toledo in the early 1940s, and Mr. Walbridge was a graduate of Ottawa Hills High School, where he was class president and captain of the football team.

He received a bachelor's degree from Colgate University, where he was in ROTC. He served afterward aboard the USS Wasp and the USS Bennington during the Korean War.

Mr. Walbridge had been a member of Belmont Country Club and Carranor Hunt and Polo Club, Perrysburg, and of the Toledo Club.

Surviving are his wife, the former Margaret Fraser, whom he married March 24, 1952; sons, Thomas, Jr., and James Walbridge; daughter, Susan Blake; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor's choice.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 20, 2020
Tom was a gentleman and delight to work with at Libbey-Owens-Ford and Pilkington. He was a very positive person and friend to all his co-workers.
Mary Linda Gauche
Coworker
June 17, 2020
I enjoyed all Toms stories but the best of all is his love story about the era when he was in college at Colgate and Peg was in college in Va and he use to thumb rides to go see her on weekends when he could,and that was every chance he could. That exemplifies the neighbor and friend I will miss.
Rest In Peace my friend and neighbor.
Gone but not forgotten.
Paula
Paula Bannister
Friend
June 14, 2020
om was our neighbor and friend at Moorings Park for many years. He was the most friendly and positive individual on our campus - just a real pleasure to be around,
Bill and Dot Hagman - Naples, FL
June 11, 2020
Tom Walbridge was someone you wanted to be with...on the paddle court, the golf course or on the deck overlooking the Manistee River...he always had a good word for you...when you arrive in heaven he will be happy to give you a tour....
Robert Swanson
Friend
June 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family Tom was a wonderful and kind man rest in peace
Tony Willis
Friend
June 10, 2020
Sorry to learn of Toms passing. He was a joy to work for. Warm man, everyone loved.
Donna Fontana Dupuis
Coworker
