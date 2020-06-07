Thomas D. Wonders08/18/1940 - 05/31/2020Thomas D. Wonders, 79, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with his loving wife near his side. He was born on August 18, 1940, in Streator, IL, to Edward and Leona (Legare) Wonders. Tom graduated from Streator High School, then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Northwestern University; where he also excelled on the wrestling team. On August 25, 1962, Tom married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Brown, and since then they have rarely been apart. Tom worked for Owens-Illinois for close to 40 years where he retired as an International Contracts Manager in 2000. With his job, Tom and Patricia were able to travel the world and explore multiple countries. His favorite trip was traveling to South Africa. Tom was an avid outdoorsman; hunting and fishing were an important part of his life. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing in multiple card clubs with his close, life-long friends.Left to cherish Tom's memory are his wife, Patricia; children, Chris Wonders, Leanne Stang; grandchildren, Hannah Stang, Tommy Stang; siblings, Margaret Shirley, Barbara Hall, Ginger Connor, Linda Ross; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and so many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Don, Cecil, and Dennis Wonders, Alice Abell, Phyllis Matzko, Sharon Majernik, and Kathleen Wonders.In following Tom's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422). Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.