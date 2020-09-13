Thomas Dale Myers



August 5, 1951 - August 31, 2020



Thomas D. Myers, 69, of Temperance, Michigan passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida on August 31st, 2020 after an arduous fight with sudden illness. Tom was born in August of 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Thomas and Patricia Myers, both of whom preceded Tom in death. Tom married his loving wife, Debbie, in 2007.



Tom is survived by his wife; his two sons, James McKinney of Columbus, Ohio and John McKinney of Sarasota, Florida. Tom is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Peggy Myers and their children, Jeff, John and Steve. Tom's sister, Candace Myers-Meridieth, and her son, Thomas Meridieth are also surviving members of Tom's family along with many other in-laws whom Tom considered family. Tom was preceded in death by nephew, Greg; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sass and brother-in-law, Michael Sass. Tom graduated from Start High School in 1969 then attended the University of Toledo. Tom's career path changed, and he served a long, distinguished career with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers - Local 8, until his retirement in 2006. Tom is widely recognized for his service to the IBEW, Toledo Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee and brotherhood as a whole.



Tom's commitment to his family and unparalleled role as a father to James and John cannot be overstated; the family is eternally grateful for his leadership and sacrifices. Tom will be remembered as a fun-loving, family-oriented, kind and giving man who was passionate about Ohio State football, telling a good joke and helping others. Tom was patient and dependable and his love for others filled the room. From sharing investment advice to sharing a Manhattan, Tom was always there for anyone who needed him. He was one of a kind and words cannot express our loss.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Local 8 Union Hall 807 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio. Those who wish to honor Tom's life are invited to join. Please note, there is a mask requirement at the venue.





