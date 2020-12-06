Thomas E. Bevens, Sr.Thomas E. Bevens, Sr. age 85, of Toledo, passed away December 3, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born August 31, 1935 in Toledo to Louis and Viola (Morningstar) Bevens. Tom was employed and retired from Libbey Owens Ford. He was passionate about bowling, golfing (he was proud of shooting an 82 at the age of 85), and his Boston Terriers. Tom was also active in the Boy Scouts Troup 201 for many years.In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Marilyn (Sanzenbacher) Bevens; and brother, Howard Bevens. He is survived by his children, Tom (Renee Fisher) Bevens, Jr. and Robin (Neil) Kuhl; loving companion of 31 years, Virginia Smith; and her children, Kenneth (Kim) Smith, Roxanne (Tom Giolekas) Smith, Kristian (Cate) Smith, Rebecca (Dan) Knorek; grandchildren, Amanda (Nick) Mosher, Kyle Kuhl, Kevin Kuhl, Jenelle Bevens, Taylor Smith, Logan Smith, Danny Knorek, Andrew Knorek; great-grandchildren, Emma Mosher, Lauren Mosher, Mason Neumann, Carter Kuhl, Haven Kuhl and Graysen Kuhl.Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Service may be held at a later date.To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit: