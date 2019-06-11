Thomas E. Dennis, Sr.



Thomas E. Dennis, Sr., 60, of Perrysburg, passed away at his residence on Friday, June 7, 2019. Tom was born February 14, 1959 in Holland, Ohio to Lowell E. and Mary (Smith) Dennis. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1977. He married Marlene Siravo and she preceded him in death in 2001. Tom found love again in 2002 with his fiancé, Lynn Fleure and they shared 17 ½ years together.



Tom was the operations manager for D & L Trucking and retired in 2007. He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God and was an avid NASCAR, Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed camping, The Rifle River, riding his Harley and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his fiancé, Lynn Fleure; children, Tom (Colleen) Dennis, Jr., Rachel (Matt) McGarity and Rebecca (Matt) Minton; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ethan, Alexandra, T.J., Tristan, Lily, Brady, Dominic, Logan and Brittanie (Randy); great-grandson, Grayson; brothers, Michael (Naomi) Dennis, John (Bob) Dennis; in-laws, Chris Dennis, Michael (Debbie), Marsha (Dave), Marvin (Deb), Melanie (Richard), Kathy (Tom), Mark (Debbie), Susie, Susan, Anne (Bob); mother-in-law, Nancy J. Kelley, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and his "napping partner," Harley. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dave Dennis, sister-in-law, Michelle Mueller, brother-in-law's Brian and Jose, and mother and father-in-law, Marian and Mike Siravo and father-in-law, Edward Kelley.



Friends will be received Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the funeral home at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's name to the Way Public Library or a . Condolences may be made online to the family at:



