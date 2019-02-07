Thomas E. Landon



Thomas E. Landon, age 86, passed away January 29th, 2019 at The Manor at Perrysburg, dementia unit where he was a resident since 2013 with assistance from Hospice NW Ohio in his final days. He was born March 9th, 1932 in Marion, Ohio to Ralph Landon & Tarlan (Lotte) and grew up in the Old West End of Toledo. Tom worked for his father's painting business and as a painter for Toledo Public Schools for many years. He once participated in community theatre & his interests included music & theatre. Tom's brother, Denny introduced him to his wife, Kathleen. They were married for 36 years & enjoyed their time together and attending shows in Stratford, Canada.



In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen (Mennitt), brother, Jack Landon, sister, Sharon Cottle and nephew, Tim Cottle. Tom is survived by his brother Denny Landon; his nieces and nephews: Dawn Latta, Karen Zawisza, Scott Cottle, Dennis, Jeff, Chris and Alison Landon.



The family will receive guests Saturday, February 9th, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Memorial Service will begin 12:00 pm.



Those wishing to make a Memorial Contribution are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A special thank you to the staff at The Manor at Perrysburg for the wonderful care they provided to Tom.



To leave a special message for Tom's Family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary