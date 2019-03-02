Thomas "Toby" E. Schreiner



On February 26, 2019. Thomas "Toby" Schreiner, son of Howard and Madonna Schreiner, went peacefully to be with God after a hard-fought battle against Agent Orange and heart disease.



Growing up in Fostoria, Ohio, Toby attended St. Wendelin School. After graduation he was drafted into the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War. Once he returned, he attended The University of Toledo. He then went on to work at Therma-Tru until they relocated to Indiana. At that time, Toby learned how to become a craftsman tile setter while working with Toledo Tile, and later opened his own tile setting company,T.E. Schreiner Inc.. It was here that he was able to work alongside his son, Brian, to build a business. After closing his business, he continued to work for Wilson Tile until his retirement. Amidst his hard-working days, Toby also loved to renovate rental properties with his wife.



A true man of God, Toby was an avid fisherman and hunter, loved Las Vegas and scratch off lottery tickets, sought to help all those less fortunate than himself, and treasured spending time with family and friends. He was known for his ornery personality, his practical jokes, his laughter, and his extremely kind heart.



He is survived by devoted wife, Diana (Toledo), mother, Madonna Schreiner (Fostoria), loving children, Brian (Megan) Keefe (Bowling Green), Amy Files (Toledo) and Tracy (Brian) Hovest (Bowling Green). He is also survived by adoring grandchildren Alexis "Peanut" (J.R.) Yates, Adrian and Malin "Mayonnaise" Files, Darby. Abby, and Theo Bock, Colton and Kennedy Keefe, and Grace Hovest. Left to cherish his memory are loving siblings Sharon (Tom) Krupp and Lisa (Steve) Riser both of Fostoria, Sandy (Greg) Ridge of Port Clinton, Don (Linda) Schreiner of Rockford, Illinois, and Kevin (Jenny) Schreiner of Bloomdale, brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Diane) Kleinfelter of Fostoria, Vern (Janet) Keefe, Duane (Deb) Keefe, Richard (Teresa) Best, Marvin (Theresa) Keefe, all of Tiffin, Dave (Alice) Keefe and Hank (Pat) Elchert both of New Riegel. Favorite Uncle Toby is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Schreiner, brothers Dave and Mark Schreiner, nephews Charlie Schreiner and Adam Ridge, mother and father-in-law Joseph and Catherine Kleinfelter and Joe and Marie Keefe and brother and sister-in-law John and Carol Keefe.



Special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Perez, the LVAD team, cousin, Brenda McLelland, and the nursing staff for their care and support.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 9:00 a.m. for visitation Monday, March 4th at St. Hyacinth Church, 720 Parkside Blvd., Toledo with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Greg Peatee. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Toby's kind and generous nature to St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, The Cherry Street Mission, or The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, which will help patient support services.



