Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Memorial service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Thomas E. Skolmowski Obituary
Thomas E. Skolmowski

Tom Skolmowski, age 67, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born June 30, 1951 in Toledo, OH to Edwin and Viola (Swaya) Skolmowski.

Tom's favorite achievement in life was raising his three successful children and he found tremendous pride in watching each of them raise their own families. He experienced joy in life's most simple pleasures and his spirit was defined by a passion for knowledge through reading, and a love of music. He admired the cosmos and held an unwavering view that there was something out there, bigger than all of us.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Viola and his brother, Bob Skolmowski.

Tom is survived by his three children, Rachel (Chris) Davis, Aaron (Gina) Skolmowski and Emily (Steve) Remusat; five grandchildren, Cayden Wineland, Evan & Stella Skolmowski and Lauren & Adelyn Davis; his former wife & mother of his children, Debbie Nash; his partner of the last 20 years, Linda Essig; and his brother Jim (Cheryl) Skolmowski and their children.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Sujkowski –Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road in Rossford, OH 43460 on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00 – 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will take place at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019
