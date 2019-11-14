|
|
(News story) Thomas E. St. Meyers, 76, who dedicated his career to physical education in Perrysburg and found fun ways for his elementary students to be fit and active, died Sunday in St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee.
He had a heart attack, his wife, Carolyn St. Meyers, said.
Mr. St. Meyers of Perrysburg coordinated the city's summer recreation program for 27 years, until the early 1990s. He remained a member of the city's parks and recreation advisory committee.
He received a bachelor of education degree from Bowling Green State University in 1967 and was hired to teach physical education at Pine Street Elementary in Perrysburg. He retired in 2003 from the same building, by then renamed Frank Elementary.
"He was hired right after he graduated, and he never left. It's incredible," his wife said.
He had a consistent goal.
"He wanted it to be fun for the kids, and he wanted the kids to be healthy, and he did fun things to make them want to achieve," his wife said.
He might dress in costumes. He did headstands. He jumped on the trampoline, "and students would say 'We remember when he split his pants,' because he was doing that," his wife said.
His students in 2000 were engaged in different activities from their parents in 1970, "because he was always learning and improving himself," his wife said. "He didn't pull out the same lesson plan every year. He was looking for new and innovative things to do."
Around the playground, he created a fitness trail, and he helped to build the wooden fitness stations.
"He was not just a 9-to-5 teacher," his wife said. For faculty and staff retirement and going-away gatherings, he was part of the entertainment.
He received teacher of the year and the Susan Jascob Service Award honors from the Perrysburg Education Association and an outstanding educator award from the Perrysburg Schools Foundation.
Mr. St. Meyers was a community volunteer as well, as a participant in the Perrysburg Exchange Club, but in a personal way, by making regular visits to friends in nursing homes.
He was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church. He traveled to the Gulf Coast with church groups twice after Hurricane Katrina to help clear out and clean residents' homes.
He received an award from the city of Perrysburg as a "behind-the-scenes" volunteer and was a nominee in 1994 for then-Ohio Attorney General Lee Fisher's neighborhood leadership award.
"He was interested in giving and doing things for other people," said Sharon Schadek, a college friend of his wife's, who became a longtime friend of the couple.
He was born July 27, 1943, to Thelma and Carl St. Meyers and grew up on his maternal grandparents' farm near Piqua, Ohio. He played basketball for Piqua High School and, inspired by his coaches, knew he wanted to teach physical education.
Mr. St. Meyers also had a master's degree in education from BGSU.
Surviving are his wife, the former Carolyn Wantland, whom he married Aug. 6, 1966; sons, Chad and Scott St. Meyers, and a grandson.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, with visitation after 10 a.m. The family suggests tributes to the Perrysburg Exchange Club.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019