Thomas Edmund Braker
Thomas Edmund Braker passed away on September 23, 2020, at the age of 62.
Tom was predeceased by his mother, Rita Braker. He is survived by his father, Edmund Braker; and sisters, Barbara (John) Walters, and Mary (Brian) Duncan.
Tom is lovingly remembered by his nieces, Megan Walters, Melissa (Gabriel) Bird, Elizabeth (Brian Denham) Kirchner, Allison (Dan) Zeug, and Maggie Kirchner. Also surviving are his former partner, Carolyn Van Kirk; step-daughter, Dana Beaudry; and step-son, Dylan Beaudry. He will be especially missed by grandson Dylan Beaudry, Jr., who was the light of his life. Grampa will miss you, too, Little D.
Tom was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1957, and graduated from Bowsher High School in 1975. He went on to earn a welding certificate from Hobart Welding School in 1977, and worked as a machinist and boilermaker, most recently for Hans Hansen.
Services will be private. At Tom's request, his body was donated to UT College of Medicine, Medical Anatomical Donation program.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to the charity of the donor's choice
.