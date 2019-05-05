Thomas Edward Schroeder



On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Thomas Schroeder of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at age 68.



Thom was born on February 12, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Wallace and Jeanne Schroeder (Danials). He graduated from Bedford High School in 1969, beginning his career at Libbey Owens Ford glass, followed by becoming a Quality Supervisor for Impact Cutoff. He raised two sons, Jason and Chris.Thom had a passion for boating and fishing. He also loved cars, becoming a bodywork and restoration specialist. Many friends experienced the joy of his hobby as he transformed old vehicles to new, vibrant cars. He was known for his quick wit, kindness, and unending generosity.Thom was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sherry. He is survived by his brother Scott, sister Stacy, son Jason (Audrey) Schroeder, son Chris (Shelia) Schroeder, and two grandchildren Keith Honaker and Dillon Schroeder.At his request there will be no services; his request is that you enjoy a good day at the lake in his memory.To leave a special message for Thom's family please visit,



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019