Thomas Ernest Shaw
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Ernest Shaw

Thomas Ernest Shaw, age 88, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Ernie was born on September 22, 1931, in Toledo, OH. He graduated DeVilbiss High School in Toledo in 1949 and graduated from The University of Toledo in 1953.

Ernie worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford in Toledo for 23 years before being named Plant Manager of the new glass plant in Sherman, TX. He retired from L.O.F. in 1980, remained in Texas, and owned businesses in Sherman and Dallas. He was a Mason of 50 years and member of the Barton Smith Lodge in Toledo. He was a member of the Dallas Paleontological Society, Texoma Rockhounds and the Arlington Gem and Mineral Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Claude and Elizabeth (Betty) Shaw; his wife of 58 years, Carroll Jean (Moog), who he married on January 17, 1953; and son, Thomas Dale Shaw.

Ernie is survived by his sons, Brad Shaw and wife Rebecca of Allen, TX, Gary Shaw of Allen, TX, Jeff Shaw of Irving, TX and Greg Shaw of Little Elm, TX; five grandsons, Jake, Matt, Jared, Dylan and David. He is also survived by four great grandchildren and many friends.

The online register book may be signed online at www.waldofuneralhome.com.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, private graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania, OH. Arrangements in Toledo will be under the direction of Witzler-Shank Funeral Home in Toledo, OH.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witzler-Shank Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
4194731301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved