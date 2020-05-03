Thomas Ernest Shaw
Thomas Ernest Shaw, age 88, of Sherman, TX, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Ernie was born on September 22, 1931, in Toledo, OH. He graduated DeVilbiss High School in Toledo in 1949 and graduated from The University of Toledo in 1953.
Ernie worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford in Toledo for 23 years before being named Plant Manager of the new glass plant in Sherman, TX. He retired from L.O.F. in 1980, remained in Texas, and owned businesses in Sherman and Dallas. He was a Mason of 50 years and member of the Barton Smith Lodge in Toledo. He was a member of the Dallas Paleontological Society, Texoma Rockhounds and the Arlington Gem and Mineral Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Claude and Elizabeth (Betty) Shaw; his wife of 58 years, Carroll Jean (Moog), who he married on January 17, 1953; and son, Thomas Dale Shaw.
Ernie is survived by his sons, Brad Shaw and wife Rebecca of Allen, TX, Gary Shaw of Allen, TX, Jeff Shaw of Irving, TX and Greg Shaw of Little Elm, TX; five grandsons, Jake, Matt, Jared, Dylan and David. He is also survived by four great grandchildren and many friends.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, private graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery in Sylvania, OH. Arrangements in Toledo will be under the direction of Witzler-Shank Funeral Home in Toledo, OH.
