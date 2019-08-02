|
Thomas F. Leffler
Thomas F. Leffler passed away on August 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his wonderful wife, his loving children, and faithful companion, Sadie Mae. He had courageously battled congestive heart failure since 2006.
Thomas was born October 1, 1935 at Flower Hospital in Toledo, Ohio to the late Thomas and Minnie Leffler. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School, University of Toledo, and in 1959 graduated and achieved his physical therapy degree from The Ohio State University. His professional career started at Children's Hospital Rehab in Toledo where he found immense personal satisfaction in working with children afflicted with polio and other neurological conditions. For over 60 years as a physical therapist and principal of R&F, Inc., Tom worked tirelessly to provide health care services restoring a quality of life to those with whom he came in contact. He was highly respected by a support staff that shared his common mission in health care. His persona, dedication and work ethic transitioned to his children and step children who are engaged in successful careers.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Cynthia Leffler; children, Timothy (Julie) Leffler, Robert (Holly) Leffler, Lisa (John) Leffler-McClain, Kaitlyn Cauley and Joseph (Tyra) Leffler; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and brother, Richard "Doc" (Fae) Leffler. He was also preceded in death by his loving daughter, Kimberly Sue.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 1:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, August, 4, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), Toledo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to 1-Heart, 2409 Cherry Street, Suite 100, Toledo, OH 43608 or Heatherdowns Veterinary Clinic Good Samaritan Fund, 2454 Cass Rd, Toledo, OH 43614.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Vincent/Mercy Medical Center and to Dr. Ameer Kabour for his outstanding personal and compassionate care over the past 15 years.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019