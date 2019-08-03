|
|
(News story) Thomas F. Leffler, a longtime physical therapist who decades ago formed a partnership with his brother that now employs more than 200 in three states, providing rehabilitation, home health, and other services, died Thursday in his South Toledo home. He was 83.
He developed an infection after cutting his finger in June, his wife, Cynthia Leffler said. He'd been dealing with congestive heart failure for about 13 years, but still was active in the business, R&F Inc. - and even mowed his lawn regularly.
"He just recently stopped working when he got sick," his wife said. "We had an unbelievable full, active life."
As a physical therapist, he saw patients into his 70s.
Mr. Leffler worked with children contending with polio in the early years of the physical therapy partnership with his brother Richard "Doc" Leffler, also a physical therapist - and a legendary high school wrestling coach in Toledo.
Hospitals and nursing homes contracted for the company's services. The partnership opened free-standing facilities through their American Physical Rehabilitation Network, including Balance and Mobility Therapy. Some employees are the third generation in their family to work for the Lefflers, his wife said.
"My husband was so faithful to his employees," his wife said. "He enjoyed helping people heal, helping people live at home, overcome injuries, disabilities, everything that would help someone's well being."
The brothers early on developed relationships with area orthopedists and plastic surgeons.
"We were pretty creative in our thinking," his brother said. "We knew how to work hard. We were accountable to each other as we took on new endeavors.
"Tom had a very caring part of his character that wanted to restore quality of life in individuals," his brother said. "We had each other's back."
He was born Oct. 1, 1935, to Minnie and Thomas Leffler and grew up first on Prouty Avenue in South Toledo and then Westbrook Drive in West Toledo.
The brothers teamed up for a Blade route, delivering newspapers to 120 customers through high school.
"Tom and I have been in a partnership for a lifetime," his brother said.
Mr. Leffler was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo and wrestled at both schools, as his brother had. He received a master's degree in physical therapy from Ohio State University in 1959 and pulled for the Buckeyes every fall.
When his health allowed, he liked to go skiing in Colorado and boating on the Maumee River.
"He was a very private person," his wife said. "Because he had to deal with the public Monday through Friday, when he came home at night, he enjoyed the quietness of the privacy of the home. He enjoyed his family."
He was preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Sue Leffler.
Surviving are his wife, the former Cynthia Waters, whom he married in 2001; sons Timothy, Robert, and Joseph Leffler; daughters Lisa Leffler-McClain and Kaitlyn Cauley; brother, Richard "Doc" Leffler; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends from 1-6 p.m. Sunday in the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township.
The family suggests tributes to 1-Heart or 2409 Cherry Street, Suite 100, Toledo, OH 43608 or the good Samaritan fund at Heatherdowns Veterinary Clinic.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 3, 2019