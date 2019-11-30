Home

Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home
619 East High Street
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 392-6956
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home
619 East High Street
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Thomas F. "Tom" McHugh


1932 - 2019
Thomas F. "Tom" McHugh Obituary
Thomas F. "Tom" McHugh

Thomas F. "Tom" McHugh, age 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Knox Community Hospital with family by his side. He was born on May 13, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late James and Catherine (Ruddy) McHugh.

Tom was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, where he received a full football scholarship, and later received his Master's Degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a teacher and football coach at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, his Alma Mater, where he was selected Ohio High School Coach of the Year in 1962; at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and at Kenyon College from 1967 to 1983. He was selected Ohio Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year in 1981. He also coached baseball and served as Athletic Director.

Tom served for three years as Director of Parks and Recreation in Mount Vernon. He worked as a Deputy Administrator for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation and in sales for Habitec Security Systems.

He was chairman of the Knox County Democrats and served as a member of the Board of Elections. He worked on fundraising campaigns for the United Community Fund and for Easter Seals. Tom served on the Big Brother-Big Sister Board of Directors and was a key organizer in building the Mount Vernon Colonial City Classic College Basketball Tournament.

He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, The Knights of Columbus, The Notre Dame Monogram Club, The Old Homestead Club, The Moose, The Elks, and The Hiawatha Golf Club, where he was "chairman of the Round Table".

Surviving are his daughter, Kathy (Mark) Larkins and son, Kevin (Mary Ann); seven grandchildren, Claire, Roy, Christie, Erin, Mark, Alyjah, and Savannah; three great grandchildren, McKenzie, Aurora and Benjamin; and sister, Margaret Gibney.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Ida McHugh; his brothers, James and John; sister, Mary Doherty, and his infant daughter, Mary Pat.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 East High St., Mount Vernon. A vigil service will follow the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev Father Mark J. Hammond as the Celebrant. A private burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To share a memory or send an expression of sympathy to the family visit [\"http://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/\"]www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , [\"http://www.alz.org/\"]www.alz.org, as a Tribute Gift to "Thomas Francis McHugh".

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Thomas F. "Tom" McHugh.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 30, 2019
