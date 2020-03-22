|
|
Thomas F. Meeker, Sr.
Thomas F. Meeker, Sr., 73, of South Toledo, passed away March 15, 2020. He was born June 6, 1946, in Toledo to Leonard, Sr. and Josephine Meeker. He attended St. James Catholic Grade School and graduated from Macomber High School in 1964. Thomas was a journeyman tool and die maker for over 50 years. He worked at Teledyne and L and J Tool before he went into business for himself with his son, Brad. He also liked bowling, fishing, camping and watching NASCAR and hockey.
Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas Jr. (Renee) and Bradley; grandsons, Richard and Thomas; siblings, Michael Meeker, Mary (Louis) Mannebach, Cheryle (Lawrence) Adams, Barbara (William) Shultz, James (Jamie) Meeker, Kevin (Dinnie) Meeker, Diane (John) Watterson, John Meeker, Susan (Aimee LaJune) Kneer and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by siblings, Leonard Meeker, Jr., Mark Meeker and Sharon Meeker.
The family will receive guests, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900). A brief Memorial Service will follow the gathering at 5:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Thomas' memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020