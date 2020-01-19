|
Thomas F. Naylor
Thomas F. Naylor, 79, of Temperance, MI had a brief sprint with illness and crossed the finish line strong from this earthly life to Team Jesus on Thursday, January 16th, 2020.
Born to Harry and Evelyn (Faber) on March 29th, 1940, Detroit, Michigan.
A baseball, basketball, and cross country athlete and graduate of Wyandotte Roosevelt High School, Tom went on to work for Ford Motor Company for 37 years as a Millwright. He also served his country in the Army Reserves.
No one could detail an auto like Tom Naylor and his yard keeping skills probably made golf course managers jealous. A former member of The Toledo Road Runners, he ran many marathons including the Detroit Free Press and Boston Marathon. Tom's last race was the Rose Run, Petersburg, MI which was this past July.
He is survived by his loving wife and partner in crime of 55 years, Betty (Romain) Naylor. He was a hero to his children, Rebecca Naylor (Mike Kohler), Thomas (Cheryl) Naylor, and Kristina (Tommie) Fagan. They will miss his stories, the stale marshmallow fights, and laughing fits. Grandchildren, Kassidy LaRocca and Cougar Fagan will miss their Papa. Missing their brother are siblings, Patricia (Gil) Greytok, Michael (Gail), David (Ginger), Carole (Bill) McGovern; sister-in-law, Barbara (Gary) Caroline and honorary brothers, Tom Overholser and Nate Ellis; Hemi (feLION) will miss hanging out with his Daddy Cat.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at Bedford Alliance Church, 8645 Jackman Rd., Temperance, MI 48182.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, just be a respectful, honest, hard working and responsible person.
Tom's family would like to specially thank the entire community at Ebeid Hospice for their amazing care and compassion they provided.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020