Thomas Forthome
09/08/1942 - 07/16/2020
Thomas Forthome, age 77, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania. Tom was born in Toledo on September 8, 1942, to Norman and Frances (Verhelst) Forthome.
Tom was employed at Fiat-Chrysler for 38 years. He enjoyed 1840's rendezvous, fishing, spending time with his family, and sports, especially the Detroit Tigers.
Surviving is his loving wife, Darnel; children, Kelly (Greg) Ridner, Joshua Forthome and Deah (Tom) Paisley; grandchildren, Gregory, Haley, Michael and great-grandson, Ayden. Also surviving are siblings, MaryAnn (John) Eckhart, Kathleen Campbell, Pat Forthome, Joe (Sylvia) Forthome and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, Derek, and son, Guy.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 to 5 P.M. (Social distancing and masks required) Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences can be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com