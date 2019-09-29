|
Thomas G. Smythe 63, of Holland, OH, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, in the Ebeid Hospice after a brief illness. Tom was born November 30, 1955, in Toledo, OH, the youngest of 5 to Dr. John W. and Jane (Hoover) Smythe. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim. He is survived by his brothers John (Mary Lou) of Danbury, WI, and Michael of Toledo, sister Jane Elaine Finn (Jack) of Royal Oak, MI, sister-in-law Nancy Smythe of Toledo, and 7 nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and Bowling Green State University. Although Tom suffered from schizophrenia, he was known for his very generous and giving spirit and his infectious laugh. He enjoyed going to garage sales and purchasing small gifts for family and friends and also crafting "folk art" gifts for them. He enjoyed feeding the birds (and squirrels) and often bought premium (people type) peanuts for them. He especially liked to hear and share a good story or joke and frequented the local coffee shops where he would share time with a friendly face. In recent months, whenever a friend left, Tom always said "Goodbye, I love you." We all love you too, Tom. Finally Tom and his brother "Jimmy" are together again, sharing all those great stories and memories. We miss them both. We would like to thank the staff and residents at The Marksch Family Group Home and all of the coffee shop and convenience store owners who were so kind and considerate of Tom over these past years. There will be a private burial; Tom will be remembered at the 4:00 PM Saturday Mass on November 2 (All Souls Day) at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Hill Ave in Holland, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make a special effort to be kind and understanding of any person suffering from mental illness and remember Tom at that moment. Those wishing to make a donation in Tom's memory are asked to consider NAMI GREATER Toledo (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) 2753 West Central, Toledo, Ohio 43606.
