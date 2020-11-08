Thomas G. Steinke
Thomas G. Steinke, age 79, passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee. He was born in Toledo on May 8, 1941 to Carl and Helen (Stein) Steinke. Tom retired after 43 years with GM Powertrain in 2003, where he had worked as a tool expediter.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Maria (Schmidt) Steinke; and their children, Lisa (Ivan) Smith, Julie (Michael) Fandrey, Thomas (Cathy) and David (Stephanie) Steinke. Also surviving is his sister, Diana Steinke-Simmons; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Steinke.
Services will be held on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. 43615 where the family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial donations are suggested to The Alzheimer's Association
of Northwest Ohio.