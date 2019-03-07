|
MR. THOMAS H. BURTON
Mr. Burton, 73, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. He worked for the Board of Developmental Disability. He is survived by sisters, Yolanda D., Antoinetta, Margeretta, and Taundra L. Ezell. A Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, March 8, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607. Funeral Services will be 1 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church, 416 Belmont Ave. 43604, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Robert W. Lyons, Sr., Pastor.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019