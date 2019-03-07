Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
the Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church
416 Belmont Ave
MR. THOMAS H. BURTON

Mr. Burton, 73, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center. He worked for the Board of Developmental Disability. He is survived by sisters, Yolanda D., Antoinetta, Margeretta, and Taundra L. Ezell. A Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday, March 8, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607. Funeral Services will be 1 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church, 416 Belmont Ave. 43604, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. Reverend Robert W. Lyons, Sr., Pastor.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019
