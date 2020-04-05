Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Foreman


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Foreman Obituary
Thomas H. Foreman

1941 - 2020

Thomas H. Foreman, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020,

at Elara Caring Hospice. Tom was born February 10, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to K. Doyle and Martha (Hoodlebrink) Foreman.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1963 to 1969 as a cook and worked thirty five years at Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1998. Tom loved his sports. As a youth he ran Marathons, played basketball and enjoyed working out at the gym, was a huge O.S.U. football enthusiast "GO BUCKS" along with cheering on Detroit Tigers and Lions.

He is survived by his loving family; daughter, Kim (Robert) Logan; sister, Grace Koschmann; brothers, Jonathon (Glenda), Philip (Gwen), James, Joseph (Pam), and Samuel (Kathie) Foreman; grandchildren, Cody, Shawn, Tucker; great grandchild, Mariah. His parents preceded him in death.

The family would like to thank Glendale Assisted Living and Elara Caring Hospice for all their love and support of Thomas.

Family will be having a private service at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Interment at Pemberville Cemetery will also be private. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the Assistance Organization. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -