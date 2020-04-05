|
|
Thomas H. Foreman
1941 - 2020
Thomas H. Foreman, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020,
at Elara Caring Hospice. Tom was born February 10, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to K. Doyle and Martha (Hoodlebrink) Foreman.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1963 to 1969 as a cook and worked thirty five years at Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1998. Tom loved his sports. As a youth he ran Marathons, played basketball and enjoyed working out at the gym, was a huge O.S.U. football enthusiast "GO BUCKS" along with cheering on Detroit Tigers and Lions.
He is survived by his loving family; daughter, Kim (Robert) Logan; sister, Grace Koschmann; brothers, Jonathon (Glenda), Philip (Gwen), James, Joseph (Pam), and Samuel (Kathie) Foreman; grandchildren, Cody, Shawn, Tucker; great grandchild, Mariah. His parents preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank Glendale Assisted Living and Elara Caring Hospice for all their love and support of Thomas.
Family will be having a private service at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Interment at Pemberville Cemetery will also be private. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider the Assistance Organization. Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020