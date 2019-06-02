Thomas H Jones Jr.



Thomas H. Jones Jr. 77 of Toledo, Ohio died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania. Born on January 11, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Thomas H. and Margaret I. (Martin) Jones Sr. He married Jacqueline Weidinger on August 17, 1963. Tom was employed with GM Powertrain in Toledo, Ohio, for 46years, retiring in 2007.



He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities, golfing, fishing, casinos, playing cards, Ohio State Buckeyes, traveling and his dogs.



He was an avid drag racer in his younger days and more recently, enjoyed a Bloody Mary at the lake.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline; children, Jennifer (Chip) Jones, Jackie (Mike) Kapuscinski, Thomas (Jenny) Jones, Pamela Stricker and Jason Jones; brother, James (Sandy) Jones; sister, Beverly Schoettley and Jane (Bob) Kulwicki ;brother-in-law, Joe Stalma, grandchildren, Austin, Ashley, Tori, Jared and Jason; great-grandson, Jayden; and many other nieces, nephews and relatives and friends.



Tom is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marilyn Stalma, brother-in-laws, Gary Schoettley and Robert Weidinger; grandchildren, Carson and Pierson Stricker.



Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. where services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00am.



Interment services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and Toledo Area Humane Society.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019