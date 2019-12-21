Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Thomas H. Kopfman


1946 - 2019
Thomas H. Kopfman Obituary
Thomas H. Kopfman

Thomas H. Kopfman, age 73, of Toledo, passed away December 19, 2019, at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1946, in Toledo to Albert and Virginia (Bell) Kopfman. Tom served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Betco for more than 31 years retiring in 2013.

Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandy Kopfman; daughters, Randee (John) Barry and Lindsay Kopfman; grandchildren, John Barry, Ryan Barry and Madelyn Kopfman; sister, Georgia (Michael) Walton. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Kopfman.

The family will receive guests Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Tom's memory.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 21, 2019
