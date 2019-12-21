|
|
Thomas H. Kopfman
Thomas H. Kopfman, age 73, of Toledo, passed away December 19, 2019, at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born March 2, 1946, in Toledo to Albert and Virginia (Bell) Kopfman. Tom served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Betco for more than 31 years retiring in 2013.
Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandy Kopfman; daughters, Randee (John) Barry and Lindsay Kopfman; grandchildren, John Barry, Ryan Barry and Madelyn Kopfman; sister, Georgia (Michael) Walton. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Kopfman.
The family will receive guests Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Tom's memory.
To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 21, 2019