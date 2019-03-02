Services Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 865-1295 Visitation 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Coyle Funeral Home 1770 S Reynolds Rd Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Metzger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas H. Metzger

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Thomas H. Metzger, present at the birth of his family's typesetting business and as chief executive of Metzgers guided the firm to adapt and diversify, died Wednesday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 61.



He had respiratory problems, a complication of radiation treatments for cancer, his wife, Anita Metzger, said. He first received radiation in 1989, when he had lymphoma. He had two major heart surgeries, the first in 2006, and another occurrence of cancer.



Athletic since childhood, Mr. Metzger after his first heart surgery "told me he wanted to prove to his sons you could do anything," his wife said. "He worked 12-hour days and trained for his first marathon."



In all, he took part in four Chicago Marathons.



"He worked hard at exercise to stay healthy, and we ate healthy," his wife said. "He never went slow. He walked fast, even on vacation."



He was at work about a month ago.



"He brought a steady hand to the company. He was the backbone," said his son Tony, who is general manager of Metzgers, located in South Toledo. "He was never in it for the attention. He made sure everything got done the right way and led by example."



Mr. Metzger and his brother, Richard, were there as their father, Norbert, started the Type House in 1976 with a handful of employees. The firm's customers came to include hospitals, advertising and public relations agencies, and other businesses.



New technology led the company to change its offering of services - and prompted name changes, to Metzgers PrePress, then Metzgers Printing and Mailing, and to Metzgers. The firm in time offered mailing services and packaging and shipping services, plus promotional products. Expansion of the Main Library downtown caused Metzgers to move from its longtime 10th Street headquarters.



"I don't think our family has ever been afraid of change and taking the next step," his son Tony said.



The elder Mr. Metzger retired in 1995. Mr. Metzger's late brother Richard eventually left the company.



His brother Joseph became the firm's president, and for years, Tom and Joe worked as a team, with Joe as "the marketing and sales and the idea guy," Mr. Metzger said after his brother Joe's death in 2014. "We were best partners, best friends, best brothers. We just read each other so well and did everything so well. He was so outgoing, and I'm the inside guy, and we met in the middle all the time, and that's what made the business great."



When the firm was inducted in 2011 into the Entrepreneurial and Business Excellence Hall of Fame, he and his brother Joe were in attendance.



Metzgers also was in the Printing Industry Hall of Fame and had a Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics from the Better Business Bureau. The firm now has more than 100 employees, and his sister Connie Flahie manages the fulfillment department.



Mr. Metzger continued to research changes in the industry.



"He wasn't a micromanager by any means. He liked to keep an eye on the big picture, yet he wanted to know what was going on in the company," son Tony said.



His guidance to his sons, even when coaching them in youth sports, was "as you work hard and be good to people, things will work out right," said son Adam, who worked at the company in high school and college.



He was born April 18, 1957, to Patt and Norbert Metzger. He liked to swim and dive at the former South Branch of the YMCA and went to Harvard Elementary School. He was a 1975 graduate of St. John's Jesuit High School, where he was on wrestling and cross country teams.



He liked to travel with his family, often to major league ballparks old and new. His favorites included Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, and what is now Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the Giants play.



Surviving are his wife, the former Anita Diehl, whom he married Sept. 5, 1981; sons, Adam and Tony Metzger, and sisters, Cathy Plante and Connie Flahie.



Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Coyle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Hickman Cancer Center at ProMedica Flower Hospital.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries