Thomas Henry Yost
08/15/1947 - 06/06/2020
Thomas Henry Yost, age 72, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born to Norman Sr. and Sarah Yost on August 15, 1947, in Fremont.
Tom worked as a mold maker for Whirlpool for many years in Clyde, OH, where he eventually retired. He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Maumee; Maumee Senior Center, and a proud Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Tom enjoyed woodworking, photography, NASCAR, playing solitaire on the computer and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley; daughters, Rebecca (Dustin) Current and Wendy (Steve) Babione; grandchildren, Vivian, Brianna, Hermione, Logan, Tyler, Chelsea, Eleni, Steven Jr. and Stephanie and Kimberly Bunce; brothers, Norm and Joseph Yost and sister, Teresa Yost. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2250 S. Holland Sylvania Rd, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.