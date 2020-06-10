Thomas Henry Yost
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Henry Yost

08/15/1947 - 06/06/2020

Thomas Henry Yost, age 72, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born to Norman Sr. and Sarah Yost on August 15, 1947, in Fremont.

Tom worked as a mold maker for Whirlpool for many years in Clyde, OH, where he eventually retired. He was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Maumee; Maumee Senior Center, and a proud Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Tom enjoyed woodworking, photography, NASCAR, playing solitaire on the computer and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley; daughters, Rebecca (Dustin) Current and Wendy (Steve) Babione; grandchildren, Vivian, Brianna, Hermione, Logan, Tyler, Chelsea, Eleni, Steven Jr. and Stephanie and Kimberly Bunce; brothers, Norm and Joseph Yost and sister, Teresa Yost. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2250 S. Holland Sylvania Rd, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved