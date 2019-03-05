Home

Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Thomas J. Brown


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas J. Brown Obituary
Thomas J. Brown

Fremont- Thomas Joseph Brown, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Toledo on Feb. 1, 1938 to John Todd and Geneva Mildred (Crosby) Brown. He grew up in Rossford, being a 1957 graduate of Rossford High School. He served in the Army as an artillery and missile surveyor in Germany, 1960-1962. He received a Bachelor of Education and a master's degree from Bowling Green State University.

Mr. Brown began his teaching career at Blissfield High School in Michigan, and came to Gibsonburg High School in 1967, where he taught Social Studies, retiring in 1994. He was named a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, which is awarded by BGSU every three years to an outstanding educator and was often voted favorite teacher by his students.He is survived by his sister, Beverly Howard and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and a burial will be held privately at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. To send an online condolence visit: www.hermanfh.com

www.hermanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
