Thomas J. Brown



Fremont- Thomas Joseph Brown, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Toledo on Feb. 1, 1938 to John Todd and Geneva Mildred (Crosby) Brown. He grew up in Rossford, being a 1957 graduate of Rossford High School. He served in the Army as an artillery and missile surveyor in Germany, 1960-1962. He received a Bachelor of Education and a master's degree from Bowling Green State University.



Mr. Brown began his teaching career at Blissfield High School in Michigan, and came to Gibsonburg High School in 1967, where he taught Social Studies, retiring in 1994. He was named a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, which is awarded by BGSU every three years to an outstanding educator and was often voted favorite teacher by his students.He is survived by his sister, Beverly Howard and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and a burial will be held privately at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019